Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Carl Frampton split with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions in August 2017

The boxer Carl Frampton has claimed his former management company Cyclone Promotions failed to look after his interests and withheld money he says he was entitled to.

The allegations were made in court during a preliminary hearing into a legal action the former World Champion is taking against Cyclone Promotions.

The company is run by Barry McGuigan and his wife Sandra.

The former world champion split with Cyclone Promotions last summer.

The 30-year-old boxer, originally from Tiger's Bay in Belfast, is now working with promoter Frank Warren.

Mr McGuigan is counter-suing Mr Frampton in a separate case in England for wrongful early termination of his contract.

Mr McGuigan denies the claims made in court in Belfast on Monday.

The hearing continues on Tuesday.