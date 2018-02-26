County Antrim: NIEA investigates lime spread in Glens
The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is investigating after lime was spread along a one mile length of a protected site in the Glens of Antrim.
It happened close to the village of Glenarm. A strip 1.1 miles long and 30-metres-wide was sprayed with the lime.
The protected site is an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) called Little Deer Park.
It is an area of species rich grassland which is home to a range of sensitive flowers and waxcap fungi.
They thrive in low nutrient soils.
Lime could change the soil balance allowing more vigorous grasses to outcompete the wildflowers and other plants.
The incident was reported to the authorities in January.
The NIEA has confirmed it is investigating.
Species rich grassland only occurs where traditional farming methods have been maintained.
It is now a rare habitat in Northern Ireland where improved grassland dominates.
Northern Ireland has 392 ASSIs covering 110,000 hectares.
The Department of Agriculture and Environment (DAERA) requires advance notice of any work that may have an impact on them.