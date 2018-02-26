Image copyright DAERA Image caption Harebell found in the protected site in the Glens of Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is investigating after lime was spread along a one mile length of a protected site in the Glens of Antrim.

It happened close to the village of Glenarm. A strip 1.1 miles long and 30-metres-wide was sprayed with the lime.

The protected site is an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) called Little Deer Park.

It is an area of species rich grassland which is home to a range of sensitive flowers and waxcap fungi.

Image copyright DAERA Image caption Lady's Bedstraw or Galium verum

They thrive in low nutrient soils.

Image copyright daera Image caption The protected site is an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) called Little Deer Park

Lime could change the soil balance allowing more vigorous grasses to outcompete the wildflowers and other plants.

Image copyright DAERA Image caption The peregrine falcon

The incident was reported to the authorities in January.

Image copyright DAERA Image caption Black earth tongues or Trichoglossum hirsutum

The NIEA has confirmed it is investigating.

Species rich grassland only occurs where traditional farming methods have been maintained.

Image copyright DAERA Image caption Bulbous Buttercup

It is now a rare habitat in Northern Ireland where improved grassland dominates.

Image copyright DAERA Image caption Little Deerpark Quarry, Glenarm, County Antrim

Northern Ireland has 392 ASSIs covering 110,000 hectares.

Image copyright DAERA Image caption Little Deerpark Quarry, Glenarm, County Antrim

The Department of Agriculture and Environment (DAERA) requires advance notice of any work that may have an impact on them.