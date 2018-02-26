Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Disagreements remain over how the Irish border should be treated after Brexit

The Irish foreign minister is due to meet the EU chief negotiator on Monday at the start of what could be a significant week for Brexit.

Simon Coveney and Michel Barnier will meet in Brussels.

On Wednesday the EU is expected to publish a text which will translate December's deal between the UK and EU into a legally binding agreement.

In the December deal, the UK pledged there would be no hard Irish border in any post-Brexit circumstances.

Since then, however, the two sides have had different interpretations of what was agreed.

The sticking point concerns a UK pledge to follow EU rules relating to cross-border co-operation.

The UK agreed that, in the absence of an overall deal, it will continue to fully align with the rules of the customs union and single market that are necessary for cross-border co-operation and the protection of the all-island economy.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Theresa May and Michel Barnier shook hands on a UK- EU deal in December

Mr Barnier has said there would be "a large number of rules where this coherence or alignment" would be needed.

However, UK ministers, including the Brexit Secretary David Davis, have suggested the areas requiring alignment would be minimal.

The UK's preference is to solve the border issue in the context of an overall trade deal.

Also on Monday, the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say he favours the UK staying in a customs union with the EU.

Shadow Brexit Secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show the UK will leave the customs union in March 2019 - but Labour would seek to negotiate a new treaty that will "do the work of the customs union".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Keir Starmer: "We've long championed being in a customs union with the EU"

Sir Keir said this was "the only way realistically to get tariff-free access" to EU markets for UK manufacturers and to avoid the return of a "hard border" in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, Prime Minister Theresa May is due to give a major speech outlining the future relationship the UK would like with the EU.