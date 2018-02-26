Man dies after Magherafelt house fire

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The fatal fire was at a house on on Highfield Road, Magherafelt

A man has died after a fire at a house in Magherafelt, County Londonderry.

The blaze broke out at the property on Highfield Road.

The victim was in his 50s but his name has not yet been released.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the cause of the fire is being investigated, but it is not believed to be suspicious.