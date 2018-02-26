Man dies after Magherafelt house fire
- 26 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after a fire at a house in Magherafelt, County Londonderry.
The blaze broke out at the property on Highfield Road.
The victim was in his 50s but his name has not yet been released.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the cause of the fire is being investigated, but it is not believed to be suspicious.