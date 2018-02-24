Image caption Barry Mc Quaid, from Dromore in County Tyrone, died on Friday after the incident at a GAA club in Ederney

A 34-year-old man, who died in a workplace incident in County Fermanagh, has been named.

Barry McQuaid, from Dromore in County Tyrone, died on Friday after the incident at a GAA club in Ederney.

He was married with three children.

The Ambulance Service said it was called at about 10:30 GMT following reports of a man with traumatic injuries near Market Street in the village.

It is understood Mr McQuaid died at the scene.

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen McCann described Mr McQuaid as a "hardworking, family-oriented young man".

"He was well-respected and well-liked. This news has just shocked and saddened the Dromore and Trillick areas," he told BBC News NI.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) said it was "aware of an incident in the Fermanagh area and is investigating."