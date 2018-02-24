Image copyright AFP Getty Image caption US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, said the White House had a list of names

The US government is considering a list of people for the role of special envoy to Northern Ireland, US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson has said.

"We're reviewing some names with the White House as we currently speak," he told a Washington news conference.

The Trump administration has been urged to fill the post to boost efforts to help restore devolution at Stormont.

Mr Tillerson made his remarks after meeting Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney in Washington.

After their talks on Friday, Mr Coveney said: "The United States has been instrumental in helping to broker peace in Northern Ireland and continues to provide valuable encouragement and support to the peace process."

The tánaiste confirmed they had discussed the appointment of an envoy, the implications of Brexit and the current impasse between Stormont's two biggest political parties.

Northern Ireland has been without devolved government for 13 months, after a coalition led by the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin collapsed in January 2017.

The latest round of talks aimed at restoring power sharing fell apart on Valentine's Day.

The DUP and Sinn Féin blamed each other for the failure of the talks, with the main stumbling block being their disagreement over an Irish language act.

Mr Tillerson previously said he would abolish international special envoy positions.

Last September, however, President Trump reportedly "promised" US Congressman Richard Neal that he would not abolish the role in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, Mr Neal and the Friends of Ireland group in the US Congress again urged the president to name a new envoy and re-engage in the peace process.

Previous US envoys have included former US Senator George Mitchell, who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.