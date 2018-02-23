County Fermanagh: Man in 30s dies in workplace incident
- 23 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 30s has died in what is understood to be a workplace incident in County Fermanagh.
The Ambulance Service said it was called at about 10:30 GMT following reports of a man with traumatic injuries near Market Street in Ederney.
Two ambulance crews and the Air Ambulance also went to the scene on a building site.
It is understood the man died at the scene. The Health and Safety Executive NI is investigating the incident.