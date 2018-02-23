Northern Ireland

'Paedophile hunter' Sharon Shanks arrested

The suspected leader of a self-styled paedophile hunter group in south Belfast has been arrested.

Sharon Shanks, who uses the alias Chelsea Lewis, was claimed by a BBC investigation to be the leader of a group that calls itself Justice Reborn.

She has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including false imprisonment, attempted intimidation and assault.