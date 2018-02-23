Petrol bombs and bricks thrown at Ballymena house
- 23 February 2018
A man and woman have escaped injury after a petrol bomb attack on a house in Ballymena.
The attack, at Railway Street in the town, happened shortly after midnight on Friday.
Two bricks were thrown at the house, smashing a front room window, followed by two petrol bombs.
One of them hit the house, causing scorch damage around a window frame and the front door.