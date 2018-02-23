Image copyright KatarzynaBialasiewicz Image caption Northern Ireland's abortion laws are much stricter than the rest of the UK

The UK breaches the rights of women in Northern Ireland by unduly restricting their access to abortion, a UN Committee has found.

"Denial of abortion and criminalisation of abortion amounts to discrimination against women because it is a denial of a service that only women need," said the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

"It puts women in horrific situations."

Northern Ireland's abortion laws are much stricter than the rest of the UK.

An abortion is only allowed if a woman's life is at risk or there is a serious or permanent risk to her mental health.

Rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormalities are not circumstances in which an abortion can be performed legally.

The breach of women's rights are "grave and systematic" because the existing law means women have to travel outside Northern Ireland to procure a legal abortion or to carry a pregnancy to term, said a report produced by the committee.

It concludes that a restriction preventing women from exercising reproductive choice involves mental and physical suffering.

The report makes 13 recommendations - including the repeal of the criminal sanction on abortion contained in the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act.

One of the recommendations is that terminations should be allowed in cases of sexual crime and fatal foetal abnormality and when there is a threat to a woman's health without "permanency" being a condition.

The committee consists of 23 experts on women's rights from around the world.

Grainne Teggart, from Amnesty International, called on the government to introduce abortion reform at Westminster "without delay".

She said: "The UN Committee is very clear that it is the UK government which is responsible for ensuring that our laws are in line with the state's international human rights obligations.

"Devolution - even if functioning - does not relieve the UK government of their responsibility to uphold human rights in Northern Ireland."

