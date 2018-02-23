Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on North Queen Street on Wednesday evening

Police investigating an incident in a Belfast pub, during which about 30 masked men reportedly entered the premises, have charged three men.

It happened on North Queen Street, close to the city centre, at about 19:50 GMT on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police arrested a 47-year-old man and two 25-year-old men.

The men have now been charged with affray and unlawful assembly, and are to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Friday morning.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Det Sgt Adam Ruston appealed to anyone who witnessed cars driving away from the North Queen Street area "at speed" to contact the PSNI.

He also asked for witnesses who "noticed any car with males onboard who were wearing masks".