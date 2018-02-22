Image caption George Keenan faces a number of charges including assault, unlawful imprisonment and intimidation

A man facing charges in relation to so-called paedophile hunting groups has been remanded in custody for breaching bail conditions within 24 hours of them being set.

George Keenan, 34, is from Glenwood Court in Dunmurry.

Mr Keenan sent a message from WhatsApp - an online-messaging service - despite being banned from using smartphones and social media apps.

The judge described the breach as very concerning.

He was described in court, by his solicitor, as a man of low intelligence who had unknowingly breached his bail.

However, police told the judge he is the owner of sophisticated internet equipment.

It comes just days after he appeared in court alongside two other men, all of whom face a variety of charges including assault, unlawful imprisonment and intimidation.

Some of the alleged offences relate to an incident on Belfast's Botanic Avenue on 6 February.

The trio are accused of attempting unlawfully by force, threats or menaces to cause BBC journalist Kevin Magee to refrain from broadcasting an interview on television, as well as disorderly behaviour.