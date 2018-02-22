Cullyhanna gun attack: Mother and son escape injury
- 22 February 2018
A woman and her son have escaped injury in a gun attack on a house in Cullyhanna, County Armagh.
They were both inside the property on the Cloghoge Road when shots were fired at about 23:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Windows were smashed in the kitchen, living room and sitting room as a result of the shooting.
The woman is in her 50s but her son's age has not been disclosed. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.