Image caption The RHI scheme offered financial incentives to encourage businesses to switch to using renewable fuels to generate heat

The RHI Inquiry has heard former DETI minister Arlene Foster and a senior civil servant had sharply diverging memories about a series of meetings.

The public inquiry was set up last year to investigate the green energy scheme after costs spiralled.

The civil servant, Fiona Hepper, is testifying at the inquiry on Thursday.

In her written evidence to the inquiry, Mrs Foster talked about a submission she received from her department's energy team in June 2011.

She said it led her to believe that an ongoing subsidy scheme model - the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme - gave the "highest potential heat output at the best value".

In fact it was one of two options up for consideration, the other being an up-front grants scheme or "Challenge Fund" that was in fact the better value option, but which was ultimately rejected.

Mrs Hepper was head of the energy division at DETI (the Department of Trade Enterprise and Investment) at the time and advised Mrs Foster.

Image caption Fiona Hepper said she stood by previous evidence she gave to the inquiry

Inquiry barrister David Scoffield said Mrs Foster's recollection "contrasts" with evidence Ms Hepper previously provided when she said she expressed no preference about the different schemes and left it up to the minister to decide.

Mrs Hepper said she stood by what she said, telling the inquiry that she has a "clear recollection" of the meeting she had with the minister at which the issue was discussed.

"I would hold to the information that I provided to the inquiry under oath," she added.

No note was taken of the meeting with Mrs Foster and inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin asked whether the differing versions of what happened underlines "the need for a memorandum or note, either by you, by her, by a private secretary".

Mrs Hepper agreed that "big lesson" is something "we will take away from this".

"Not very good public policy, is it?" Sir Patrick replied.

The RHI scheme was an initiative offering financial incentives to encourage businesses to switch to using renewable fuels to generate heat.

But critical flaws meant that its claimants could earn substantial returns, far greater than intended.