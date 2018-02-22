Image copyright PA

A progress report on hospital waiting lists shows that a key commitment on waiting lists has not been met.

The Department of Health's aim that no one should wait more than one year for a first outpatient appointment was made under the Elective Care Plan.

The update gives a candid assessment of budgetary challenges that it says are "inextricably linked to current unacceptable waiting times".

Its publication comes as the latest waiting times are due to be released.

For each region there are strict targets that local services are expected to meet across the UK.

But what are the chances of being seen in time where you live? Use our interactive tracker to find out:

The progress report outlines a number of initiatives, including plans for elective care centres for carrying out assessments and routine surgery.

The Elective Care Plan set out six major commitments - the first of which was that by March 2018 no-one should wait more than 52 weeks for a first outpatient appointment or day-case treatment.

This commitment has not been met.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The health department points to a lack of adequate funding as reasoning behind missing the target

The report says that since 2014-2015, the scale of the gap between capacity and patient demand, coupled with limited extra money, has "resulted in a continued increase in elective waiting times".

Each year, that demand exceeds capacity by about 60,000 assessments and 35,000 treatments.

'Mega clinics'

Other commitments in the plan included increasing capacity in primary care - meaning fewer patients would have to go into hospital in the first place.

In this area, a number of initiatives are being piloted, including the development of so-called "mega clinics" for patients with spinal back pain.

To date, five of these have been held, at which about 830 patients have been seen.

Image caption In November 2017 more than 250,000 people in Northern Ireland were waiting for a first appointment with a consultant

Further clinics have been planned and the approach may be rolled out in other areas.

The report also highlights the planned future role of elective care centres which will be delivered in a number of regional centres across Northern Ireland.

It says while some patients may be asked to travel further for treatment, they will benefit from being seen and treated more quickly.

It is intended that these will be up and running by December 2020.