Image caption Flaws in setting the scheme's subsidy rate left it open to abuse as claimants could earn more cash the more fuel they burned

Civil servants got a "clear warning" of a key problem in a botched green energy scheme, an inquiry has been told.

The public inquiry was set up last year to investigate the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme after costs spiralled.

On Wednesday, it was told that the issue of multiple smaller boilers being installed to maximise subsidy was raised with officials in the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment.

The warning was given in 2013, two years before the scheme imploded.

It came from Biomass Energy Northern Ireland, which represents fuel growers and suppliers.

Its chairman John Martin flagged up the issue in his group's response to a public consultation on the next phase of the scheme.

It had first raised the potential for the problem in 2011.

Mr Martin said the risk he had identified at the outset was "now very apparent on the ground".

He said it had "led to a plethora of multiple but separate systems and a demand to undersize boilers just to stay within the higher rate tariff".

Inquiry counsel Donal Lunny said that looked like a "very clear warning".

The RHI scheme was an initiative offering financial incentives to encourage businesses to switch to using renewable fuels to generate heat.

But critical flaws meant that its claimants could earn substantial returns, far greater than intended.

That came at the taxpayer's expense and the most recent estimate put the projected overspend at £700m over 20 years, up from an original figure of £490m.

'Totally disjointed system'

The inquiry also heard the Department of Agriculture described as "high pressure salesmen" for the RHI scheme.

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the RHI Inquiry, which is expected to last for several months

The description was advanced by inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin.

He made the comment after hearing that it had promoted the technology at events attended by farmers.

The inquiry heard that the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) had promoted biomass at 17 events.

Each had run a slideshow containing case studies which showed the income potential of RHI and the payback on investment of around three years.

Giving evidence, Peter Hutchinson, the civil servant responsible for the day-to-day running of the scheme, said he had attended promotional events.

Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Peter Hutchinson was the only full time official dedicated to the scheme

But he said he could not remember hearing about the case studies used in the promotional slideshows.

The inquiry has already been told that the biomass industry quickly worked out the scheme's potential.

This included an offer to the Department of Justice to fit out the planned police and fire training camp with multiple boilers.

Sir Patrick said this suggested that there was "no co-ordinated communication" between government departments.

He asked whether the justice or agriculture departments had flagged up the lucrative payments that could be had from the scheme.

"It just seems to a totally disjointed system," said Sir Patrick.