Image copyright Dominic Lipinski Image caption Theresa May will hold separate meetings with the parties

The prime minister is to meet the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin a week after talks aimed at restoring power sharing collapsed.

Theresa May has said her government remains committed to doing all it can to restore devolution.

Mrs May will host the leaders of the two parties in separate meetings and is likely to get two very different versions of why the talks collapsed.

The DUP is expected to call on her to set a budget urgently.

They have said this will allow decisions to be made surrounding health and education.

Sinn Féin is likely to tell Mrs May it will oppose any form of direct rule and call for the establishment of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference - which promotes co-operation on matters of mutual interest between the British and Irish governments.

On Tuesday, Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley declined to immediately re-impose direct rule from Westminster.

Leaked papers

Sinn Féin and the DUP - Northern Ireland's two main parties - had been in negotiations to end the 13-month stalemate at Stormont.

The devolved government collapsed in a row over a botched green energy scheme.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There has been a 13-month political stalemate in Northern Ireland

Talks between the DUP and Sinn Féin collapsed last week, and the two sides blamed each other for an impasse over a proposed Irish language act.

The parties still disagree on whether or not a draft agreement was on the table before the talks broke down.

On Tuesday, parts of the draft agreement being worked on were leaked and published.

They confirmed what had already been reported about a three-stranded approach to the language question - an Irish language act, an Ulster Scots act, and respecting language and diversity act.

But there was a degree of ambiguity as to whether this had been fully signed off by all the parties.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs committee will take evidence on the issue of devolution.

They will hear from a range of witnesses including SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.