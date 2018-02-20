Trio in court on paedophile hunter charges

Image caption George Keenan is among the men who have been charged

Three men have appeared in court facing a total of 56 charges in relation to so-called paedophile hunting groups.

Among the charges they face are assault, unlawful imprisonment and intimidation. All three were released on bail.

They were banned from using any social media platforms, dating apps or mobile phones with internet access.

They were also told to stay away from anyone associated with paedophile hunter groups.

The men - George Keenan, from Glenwood Court, Dunmurry, Richard Curtis, of Albert Road, Carrickfergus, and Tim Heron, of Cloverhill Vale in Bangor - will appear in court again on 17 April.