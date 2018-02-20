Sex 'consensual', rugby rape trial hears

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stuart Olding's barrister said he had given a 'clear' account of what happened

A court has heard Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding denies raping a woman and insists the sexual activity in which he took part was "entirely consensual".

Mr Olding's barrister said he co-operated fully with police after he was arrested in June 2016.

He said Mr Olding had given a "clear" account of what happened.

Mr Olding and fellow Ulster and Ireland player Paddy Jackson deny raping the same 19-year-old woman in Mr Jackson's house, on 28 June, 2016.

In court on Tuesday, Mr Olding's defence barrister, Frank O'Donoghue QC, questioned a police officer who is part of the investigation.

He asked him if Mr Olding had been "fully co-operative" after being arrested two days following the alleged attacks.

"He was," said the officer.

According to Mr O'Donoghue, Mr Olding told the police that he had engaged in consensual sexual activity for about five minutes with the woman, and then left the bedroom alone.

Mr O'Donoghue said Mr Olding told the police what he was wearing on the night in question - a navy shirt, black jeans, black underwear and brown shoes.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Paddy Jackson also denies rape

The court was told by Mr O'Donoghue that the police secured a warrant to search the rugby player's home while he was being interviewed, but they did not seize the clothes he had been wearing.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is charged with rape. He denies the charge.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 12-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.

The jury has been told medical evidence will be presented in court on Tuesday afternoon.