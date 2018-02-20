Image caption Flaws in setting the RHI scheme's subsidy rate left it open to abuse as claimants could earn more cash the more fuel they burned

Officials who dealt with a botched green energy scheme appear to have been "grossly overworked", the chairman of a public inquiry has said.

Sir Patrick Coghlin said it seemed they had been left to monitor a "highly specialised and highly volatile scheme" without formal guidance.

The inquiry was set up to investigate the Renewable Heat Incentive last year, after its costs spiralled.

It has been hearing evidence from civil servant Peter Hutchinson.

He was the only full-time official dedicated to the scheme, with one part-time colleague, and as such did most of the work managing RHI.

The RHI scheme was an initiative offering financial incentives to encourage businesses to switch to using renewable fuels to generate heat.

But critical flaws meant that its claimants could earn substantial returns, far greater than intended.

It sparked a political crisis which collapsed the executive in January 2017.

Before the end of the year, a public inquiry was launched to investigate the scheme's failings.

Review did not happen

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard that commitments to evaluating and monitoring the scheme had been a key consideration in it being passed at departmental level.

Approval by the European Commission had also been dependant on promises to keep it under review.

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the RHI Inquiry, which is expected to last for several months

But the inquiry was told a promised review did not happen in 2014.

Mr Hutchinson, who was giving evidence to the inquiry for a second time, said the Energy Division within which the Renewable Heat branch sat, had eight or nine complex issues to deal with at the time.

Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Peter Hutchinson was the only full time official dedicated to the scheme

He said RHI had not been seen as the "highest priority", as the uptake had been slow at the start.

Mr Hutchinson said there had been no formal structure for monitoring the scheme.

'Left on your own'

Instead, he had interpreted data and "kept an eye" on the capacity of installations and technology use.

Sir Patrick said he had been "left on (his) own and proceeded on an ad hoc basis".

He said he was not criticising Mr Hutchinson for this, but it did raise issues about "leadership" in the department.

"What you were left to do was to get on with it yourself, take what's coming in and adjust that to some form of monitoring," he said.

"What you did not have, nor were you given, was any form of formal structure."