A woman in her 40s has been rescued after she was tied up during a burglary in Clough in County Down.

Police said that shortly after 13:00 GMT on Monday, two masked men entered a house at School Road.

The woman was tied up by the intruders who made off with an iPad and a MacBook.

A fire was started in an upstairs room, but two members of the public who were passing the house helped the woman to safety.

Police said significant damage was caused as a result of the fire which was extinguished.

They added that the woman was not injured but was "left shocked by her ordeal".