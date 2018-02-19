Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Raymond Johnston was shot in the chest with a shotgun last Tuesday night

The funeral has taken place of Raymond Johnston, who was shot dead in front of his partner and an 11-year-old girl in west Belfast last Tuesday night.

Mr Johnston, 28, was shot in the chest with a shotgun at a house at Glenbawn Avenue in the Poleglass estate.

Police believe dissident republicans may have been responsible.

A priest at the funeral said: "That someone would deliberately shoot a fellow human being is unbelievable. No-one deserves to die in such a way."

He added: "Those who feel they have the right to be judge and jury will also have to face God."

Image copyright Johnston family Image caption Mr Johnston was shot dead at his Poleglass home last week

The priest also told those gathered at the Church of Nativity in Poleglass that Mr Johnston's family said he was a "jack of all trades" and a "loveable rogue" - and would have admitted himself that in the past he was "no saint".

However, he said he had settled down in Poleglass with his partner Eileen.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A priest told the funeral that Mr Johnston had "settled down" after moving to Poleglass with his partner

Mr Johnston was a loving son, father, step-father, fiance, brother and neighbour, the priest added.

Police are hunting for two gunman they believe carried out the murder.