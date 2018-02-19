Image copyright Google Image caption Homes in North Queen Street were evacuated shortly before midnight

Police have found a pipe bomb in a north Belfast street after responding to a report that an object had been thrown in North Queen Street overnight.

A number of homes were evacuated after officers were called to the area at about 23:55 GMT on Sunday.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over the incident and is in custody.

Insp Laura Kelly said: "The object has now been declared a viable pipe bomb-type device which has been made safe and removed for further examination."

She added: "Cordons have now been removed and all roads re-opened, however, officers remain in the area this morning conducting a thorough examination of the scene."