Image copyright NIFRS Image caption It is believed the blaze started at about 06:40 GMT at Whitecliff Parade in Ballymurphy.

Police have said they believe that a fire which began in an oil tank at a property in west Belfast was deliberate.

It is understood the blaze started at about 06:40 GMT on Saturday at Whitecliff Parade in Ballymurphy.

It then spread to the roof and upper storey, causing extensive damage to the house. No-one was injured.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and have extinguished the fire.

Police are appealing for information. Det Sgt Keith Wilson described the incident as a "reckless act".

He added: "It was carried out by those who obviously had no concern about the damage, injury or loss of life that could have resulted from the fire.

"There was the potential for it to spread to neighbouring properties and put others' lives and property at risk as well."