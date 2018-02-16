A fast food delivery driver has been robbed of his wallet during an armed robbery in north Belfast.

The incident happened at about 03:05 GMT on Friday in the Ballysillan Drive area.

Police said a man with his face covered pointed what is thought to be a gun at the driver and demanded money.

When the driver said he did not have any cash, the robber took his wallet from his pocket.

The driver then got into his vehicle and drove away.

Police said he was not injured as a result of the incident, but had been left "badly shaken".