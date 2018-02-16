Missing Lurgan boy 'found safe and well'

Image copyright PSNI Craigavon Image caption Connor Creaney went missing at 15:30 GMT on Thursday

A nine-year-old boy who was missing overnight in Lurgan, County Armagh, has been found "safe and well," police have said.

Connor Creaney went out to play with his friends on Thursday afternoon and failed to return home to the Shankill area of the town.

PSNI officers called in air support, Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers and Community Rescue Service volunteers to help in the search.

He was located on Friday morning.

Image copyright PSNI Craigavon Image caption Connor went missing while playing with friends

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police would like to thank everyone for their support."