Image caption DUP MP Gregory Campbell said there is no threat to Arlene Foster's leadership

Gregory Campbell has rejected any suggestion that DUP party leader Arlene Foster was unable to sell a power-sharing deal with Sinn Féin to her party.

On Wednesday the DUP announced that efforts to restore power-sharing in Stormont had failed.

The party said there was "no current prospect" of a deal.

Speaking to the BBC's The View programme, the DUP MP said there was no threat to Mrs Foster's leadership.

Mr Campbell said: "Arlene Foster has no difficulty within the party, didn't have any difficulty last weekend, and won't have any difficulty this weekend.

"Any nonsense that people are peddling, that calls into question Arlene Foster's leadership - you really need to get a grip," he added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said 'a draft agreement was in place'

On Thursday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald claimed a draft package was in place last week which included an Irish language act, an Ulster Scots act, and a respecting language and diversity act.

"The Irish language act included provision for official recognition of Irish, the creation of an Irish language commissioner, the repeal of the ban on Irish in the courts was also to be legislated for," she said.

She said Sinn Féin warned the DUP to "close the deal before those opposed to it could unpick" it.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Arlene Foster could 'not recommend what was on the table'

However, DUP leader Arlene Foster said that no draft agreement was in place.

"I regret that we didn't reach an agreement because they were insisting on having this free-standing Irish language act," she said.

"That is not something that I could sign up to and I was always very clear about that."