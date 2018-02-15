Image copyright Johnston family Image caption A neighbour said Raymond Johnston had been making pancakes for Pancake Tuesday when the attack happened

Dissident republicans may have been behind the murder of a man in west Belfast on Tuesday, police have said.

Raymond Johnston, 28, was shot in the chest with a shotgun in front of his partner and 11-year-old child.

Det Chief Insp Geoff Boyce also told a press conference on Thursday that two gunman leaving the scene were captured on CCTV.

He said the main line of inquiry for the police was that Mr Johnson was murdered by dissidents.

'Savage murder'

The shooting happened shortly before 20:00 GMT at Glenbawn Avenue in Poleglass.

A neighbour said Mr Johnston had been making pancakes for Pancake when the attack happened.

The PSNI have said they want to speak to anyone who spoke with Mr Johnston at any time on Tuesday or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area between 19:00 GMT and 21:00 GMT.

"I would ask people to jog their memories, and try to recall if they saw Raymond on Tuesday - do you remember where and when you saw him," said Det Chief Insp Boyce

"Was he with anyone? What was he doing? No matter how insignificant you think a detail may be, it could make a difference so, please tell us.

"It could help us solve this savage murder and lead us to those who are responsible."

The police have also confirmed that there were two gunmen involved in the murder.