Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Both Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson deny raping the woman

One of the best friends of the woman who claims she was raped by two Ulster rugby players has told a court "she wouldn't lie to me"'.

The friend was the first person the woman told about the alleged attacks.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping the same woman at Mr Jackson's house in south Belfast in the early hours of 28 June 2016.

The court was told that while she was at the house, at 03:04 BST the woman sent her friend a text.

It read: "Am back at Paddy Jackson's."

The friend replied: "Ha.Ha. How and why?" She did not get a response.

After the woman got home, she texted her friend at 09:51 BST telling her she had been raped.

Together, they later tried to find a rape crisis centre in Belfast but when they could not find one, they instead went to the Brook Clinic, a sexual health advisory centre.

'Wouldn't lie to me'

Speaking in court on Thursday, the friend said she believed the woman when she said she had been raped.

She said: "I assumed she was telling the truth. She wouldn't lie to me."

They had been friends since the age of 12.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Blane McIlroy denies one count of exposure

On the night of the alleged attacks, they had been together earlier in the evening at Ollie's nightclub in the centre of Belfast.

The court was again shown CCTV footage from the club on the night in question.

The two friends did not leave together.

One went to a nearby McDonalds fast-food outlet, the other went back to Paddy Jackson's house with a group of other people whom she did not know.

Deny all charges

The alleged victim was 19 at the time of the alleged attacks. She is now 21.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Rory Harrison denies charges of perverting the course of justice and withholding information

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 12-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.