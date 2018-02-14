Image caption Pat Davidson, 83, was found critically injured outside her home last month

Police investigating the attempted murder of a pensioner, who fell out of a window during a burglary at her County Tyrone home, have ruled out one of two vehicles from their inquiry.

Pat Davidson, 83, is believed to have jumped from an upstairs window to flee from burglars in Aughnacloy last month.

Police had appealed for information on two cars with fake number plates.

But they have now eliminated a silver Ford Focus, with the false Wexford registration 06 WX 6313, from the case.

Image caption Police believe the victim fell from an upstairs window while trying to escape

A PSNI spokeswoman told BBC News NI that the appeal regarding the second vehicle still stands.

At the time, it was dark-coloured car bearing the fake registration GK56 AEG.

'Horrific incident'

Four men ransacked Mrs Davidson home in Sydney Street shortly after 21:00 GMT on 23 January.

The pensioner was found critically injured in her garden, having fallen from a height.

Her condition has since improved but she remains in hospital.

Earlier this month, raids connected to the investigation were carried out in the Tallaght area of Dublin by Gardaí (Irish police), with the assistance of the PSNI.

However, there have been no arrests to date.

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell said: "The investigation is ongoing into this horrific incident and we are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry connected to the attempted murder and the three other burglaries in the Aughnacloy, Ballygawley and Seskinore areas, which we believed are linked.