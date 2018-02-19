Image caption Belfast Harbour handled a record 24m tonnes of freight in 2017

Belfast Harbour has set a new trade record, with almost 24m tonnes of freight handled in 2017.

It said a 3% increase in business suggested local businesses are proving "more resilient than expected" in a challenging economic climate.

Ferry passenger numbers also hit their highest peak for more than a decade at 1.5m.

Belfast Harbour handles 70% of Northern Ireland's seaborne trade.

It highlighted strong growth in the export of quarry products (up 16%), as well as imports of steel for the manufacturing and construction sectors (up 14%).

Looking ahead, coal exports are forecast to decline this year with the closure of Kilroot power station.

Business linked to wind farms is also expected to reduce as projects complete in coming months.

Under its operating rules as a trust port, Belfast Harbour retains all its profits for re-investment within the business.

Over the last 10 years it has committed £250m to projects, which have included new office blocks at City Quays.