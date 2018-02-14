Image copyright Shane Dolan Image caption Rail and bus services are understood to have been disrupted

A lorry has become stuck under a railway bridge in County Antrim.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon on Antrim Street in Lisburn.

Translink has warned that bus and rail services have been disrupted as a result of the collision, but have advised passengers that they can find further updates and information on their website.

Police have asked drivers to seek an alternative route.