Lisburn: Lorry stuck under railway bridge
- 14 February 2018
A lorry has become stuck under a railway bridge in County Antrim.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon on Antrim Street in Lisburn.
#TRAIN Due to a vehicle striking a railway bridge at #Lisburn train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice-Live updates available> https://t.co/QSoqGugEan ^CD— Translink (@Translink_NI) February 14, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Translink_NI
Translink has warned that bus and rail services have been disrupted as a result of the collision, but have advised passengers that they can find further updates and information on their website.
Police have asked drivers to seek an alternative route.
Police advise that a lorry is stuck under the railway bridge in Antrim Street, Lisburn. Long delays as a result. Please seek an alternative route if possible.— Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) February 14, 2018
End of Twitter post by @TrafficwatchNI