NI house prices rose by 4% in 2017

House prices in Northern Ireland rose by 4.3% in 2017, official figures have shown.

The figures are from the NI Residential Property Price Index, which analyses almost all sales, including cash deals.

All council districts saw price increases, ranging from 8.8% growth in Derry City & Strabane to 1.2% in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

A total of 22,809 homes were sold in 2017, broadly the same number as in 2016.

The standardised house price stood at £130,482 in the final quarter of 2017.

Strongest price growth

The lowest standardised price of £116,970 was in Derry & Strabane while the highest, £152,427, was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Over the year, terraced houses showed the strongest price growth, up 4.9% to a standardised price of £90,670.

Apartment prices had the weakest growth, up by 2.6% to £105,875.

NISRA, the official statistics agency, said the house price index is now 17.6% higher than at the start of of 2015, and 16.6% higher than the start of 2005.

However, prices are still far below what they were in the bubble years of 2007 and 2008.