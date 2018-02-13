Image copyright Pacemaker

A man has died after he was shot in west Belfast.

It is believed the victim, who was in his late 20s, was shot in the chest with a shotgun shortly before 20:00 GMT.

Police and the emergency services are at the scene of the attack at Glenbawn Avenue.

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said people in the area were "stunned and outraged" by the "brutal killing".

"I have spoken to some of the victim's family and friends and they are obviously devastated and in a state of shock," he added.

"There can be absolutely no justification for this murder which was carried out in the most brutal fashion."

Mr Magennis said the attack was the latest in a series that had "nothing but death and destruction" to the area.