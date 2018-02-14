Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What are the numbers behind the paedophile hunters in Northern Ireland?

Members of self-styled paedophile-hunter groups in Northern Ireland could face charges for their activities.

A number have been interviewed about alleged offences and files have been sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

Police have told BBC News NI that some members of the groups already have criminal convictions or faced serious allegations for other activities.

The police have called on the groups to stop confronting people they claim are sexual predators.

Paedophile hunters started operating in Northern Ireland in June 2017 and there are nine groups in existence.

During that time they have given police details of 110 alleged paedophiles they claim to have identified and confronted, with most of the confrontations live-streamed on social media.

'Assaulted and threatened'

None of those confronted by the groups has yet been charged, but three files have been sent to the Public Prosecution Service.

The officer who heads the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) public protection unit, which investigates all allegations of sexual crimes, says some members of the groups are breaking the law.

"We ask people not to engage in this sort of activity," Det Ch Supt Paula Hilman told BBC News NI.

"As head of public protection branch, I and the officers that work in it want to bring those people who commit offences of child abuse against our young people to court and to justice.

"We are totally committed to doing that, but we do that within the rules of the law and there is a way, a proper way, to do that.

The head of the PSNI Public Protection Unit Paula Hilman said some paedophile hunters could undermine criminal investigations

"My message is to desist from what you're doing in the manner that you are doing it.

"I would also appeal to anyone with information about child sexual abuse to contact the police immediately."

The police also have concerns about the methods being used.

Some footage that paedophile hunters have posted on social media shows alleged paedophiles being assaulted and threatened.

In one case, a car window was smashed.

'Convictions disclosed to prosecutors'

The police say they believe some of the self-styled vigilantes have broken the law.

"We have interviewed some of the paedophile hunters in relation to alleged offences," said DCS Hilman.

"On a case-by-case basis, where we see or determine there is evidence of criminality, we will be reporting that to the Public Prosecution Service."

"We have reported some to the Public Prosecution Service and I would be confident there would be other cases where we would be reporting to the Public Prosecution Service."

The police have confirmed that some members of the groups have previous criminal convictions, or faced serious allegations about their conduct.

Some are also believed to have links to loyalist paramilitaries.

Nine so-called paedophile hunting groups are in existence in Northern Ireland

The PSNI says that could undermine attempts to bring charges using any material they have provided.

"In terms of criminal records, operating within the law and within the rules of disclosure, we have a responsibility to disclose any information which may undermine the prosecution case and assist the defence," said DCS Hilman.

"I would, on my assessment, say there are antecedent histories, whether by criminal conviction or serious allegations, against some named individuals, which we will have to disclose to the Public Prosecution Service and they will make that assessment on how that may undermine any prosecution.

"In terms of loyalist paramilitaries, we are not seeing anything that is being sanctioned.

"We may have individuals who have connections with those types of groups but we are not seeing anything under any sort of control or sanction."

'No-one above the law'

The police say they do not have any evidence at this stage that members of dissident republican groups are involved.

The PSNI's concerns are shared by others within the criminal justice system.

Mark Mulholland QC is a senior criminal barrister and a former chairman of the Bar Council of Northern Ireland.

He is concerned that members of the groups are breaching strict legal guidelines for carrying out what is called a citizens' arrest.

Members of the paedophile hunter groups often tell those they confront that they are using this power to detain them.

But for such arrests to be lawful, strict criteria must be adhered to.

There must be clear evidence or strong suspicion that a serious crime has been committed, the person being detained must be causing serious harm or injury, and it is not possible for a police officer to make the arrest.

Several of the groups' confrontations have been caught on camera and broadcast live online

"Unless those three factors are present there will always be a question mark surrounding the legality of what is happening," explains Mr Mulholland.

"To that end, no-one is above the law and by reason of that we have a criminal justice system, which ensures the presumption of innocence of any individual with various safeguards and protections that should be afforded.

"Because until and unless you're convicted before a court, there must be fundamentally a presumption that you are otherwise not guilty.

"There may be arguments in due course, should cases come before the courts, in instances where arrests of this nature have been affected, as to their lawfulness or otherwise."

'Ends cannot justify means'

The police, prosecutors and lawyers have all raised concerns that the methods used by the groups could undermine efforts to prosecute paedophiles because any evidence gathered may have been contaminated or gathered unlawfully.

This includes the possibility that defence lawyers could argue that any confessions made while the alleged paedophiles were being targeted should be deemed inadmissible because they were made under duress.

"No matter how egregious the crime, or the allegation, you must start on the fundamental principle which is innocent until proven guilty," explains Mr Mulholland.

Mark Mulholland QC said innocent until proven guilty was a fundamental principal in law

"And if, for example, this footage is live on the web, and you get to a criminal trial, there is always the risk of contamination of the proceedings if someone is coloured or prejudiced by watching this footage and then perhaps being a juror, and it's that type of situation that is in no-one's interest and is certainly not in the public interest.

"The activity that we see on the footage, and it may be for all the right reasons, but the ends cannot justify the means and everyone must apply with the law and adhere to the rule of law."

'Not how society operates'

The police say they are concerned by the proliferation of the groups in Northern Ireland, and by the level of public support.

They reject claims that the PSNI is not doing enough to identify and prosecute paedophiles.

The PSNI says its public protection branch dealt with more than 6,000 referrals last year.

DCS Hilman says there are more than 70 cases listed in courts across Northern Ireland this week as a result of its investigations, including cases of rape, sexual assault, grooming, and indecent images of children.

"As head of the public protection branch, as a police officer, as a mother I want to ensure - we want to ensure - that we safeguard our young people," she said.

"But this is not how to do it, this is not how a civil society operates."