Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Arlene Foster said she wanted to "clarify" her position on the Irish language

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster has said there will be no free-standing Irish Language act in Northern Ireland.

She told BBC News NI she wanted to "clarify matters," because some speculation had been "off the mark".

It was widely anticipated that the DUP and Sinn Féin were close to ending their 13-month stalemate.

But, despite a visit from Theresa May and Leo Varadkar on Monday, a deal has not yet been unveiled.

Northern Ireland has been run by civil servants since the power-sharing executive made up of the DUP and Sinn Féin collapsed in January last year.

The then deputy first minister, Martin McGuinness, pulled Sinn Féin out of the coalition after a series of disagreements with the final straw being the DUP's handling of a scandal over green energy scheme.

A major stumbling block to progress has been Sinn Féin's demand for an Irish language act.

Weakens the union?

On Tuesday, the DUP leader said there would be no compulsory Irish language in schools, no one would be forced to learn Irish, there would be no quotas for Irish speakers in the civil service and there would be no bilingual road signs.

Mrs Foster would not be drawn on reports that the package under discussion includes three separate bills or acts dealing with Irish, Ulster Scots and other cultural matters.

She said the parties were trying to find an accommodation in which one language is not valued over another in a way which amounts to cultural or language supremacy.

Mrs Foster was asked on several occasions whether the package she is discussing includes an Irish language act or bill, but did not directly answer the question.

The DUP leader said her test for any proposal is whether it impinges on the rights of those who are British or in any way weakens the union.