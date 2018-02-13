Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The brawl began on Monday afternoon on North Circular Road

A stabbing incident after a County Armagh funeral, which led to three people being injured, put the safety of mourners at risk, police have said.

A large crowd of people were caught up in a "prolonged altercation" after a burial at St Colman's cemetery, Lurgan, on Monday afternoon.

Police investigating the brawl on North Circular Road have arrested a further three men, in addition to the 23-year-old man arrested on Monday.

Those injured were treated for cuts.

'Deeply upsetting'

They were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital on Monday but their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

A PSNI chief inspector said: "Police had worked closely with the bereaved family involved to ensure that the funeral service and interment passed off without incident.

"The disturbance that followed the burial was senseless and put the safety of all the mourners at risk. It was also deeply upsetting for the grieving family.

"Police acted swiftly to keep people safe and take those involved off the street," the officer added.

'Offensive weapons'

The men arrested on Tuesday are aged 20, 37 and 42.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Several police vehicles were deployed to the scene

The 20-year-old man was detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade in a public place.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both remain in custody.

The 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 23-year-old man arrested on Monday was questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both of those men have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.