Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Both Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson deny raping the woman

Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson has denied having sexual intercourse with the woman he is accused of raping.

A prosecution barrister told the court that Mr Jackson said he was involved in sexual activity with the woman but it did not involve intercourse.

The woman said that version of events was "incorrect".

Both Mr Jackson and fellow Ulster and Ireland rugby player Stuart Olding deny raping the woman in June 2016.

The woman said intercourse took place on "more than one occasion".

Prosecution barrister Toby Hedworth QC told the court that Mr Olding said the woman had been the "instigator" of sexual activity with him.

In response, she said this was "completely incorrect".

She added: "I didn't instigate anything with Mr Olding."

'Imbecile, monkey-ish'

The woman, who was 19 at the time of the alleged attack, repeated her denial that she had willingly engaged in sexual activity with a friend of the two rugby players, Blane McIlroy, on the night in question.

She told the court: "None of that ever happened, that is absolute lies."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Blane McIlroy denies one count of exposure

Mr McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, is charged with one count of exposure. He denies the charge.

The court was told that the morning after the alleged attack, the woman wrote a note on a piece of paper: "Blane. Paddy Jackson. Blonde, short, imbecile, monkey-ish."

Asked what she meant by using the words imbecile and monkey-ish, she replied: "That was my impression of Mr Olding."

She was also asked about her initial reluctance to go to the police the day after the alleged attack by the two rugby players.

She said: "They had the Ulster rugby establishment behind them. You wouldn't just be taking them on, you'd be taking on the whole establishment."

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He, too, denies the charge.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rory Harrison denies perverting the course of justice and withholding information

Another man has also been charged in connection with the case.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 12-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.