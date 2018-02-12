Lurgan: Police attending crowd disturbance
Police are attending a disturbance in Lurgan, County Armagh, involving a large number of people.
The ambulance service is also at the scene in the Francis Street area of town.
The incident is ongoing. The police said their enquiries are at a very early stage.