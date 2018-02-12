Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Both Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping the woman

A woman who has accused two Ulster and Ireland rugby players of raping her has been questioned about texts she sent after the alleged attack.

In one text, she said that three other young women who went to Paddy Jackson's house had acted in a "slutty" manner.

In court on Monday, the woman said they had been sitting on the knees of some of the men in the house and taking photos.

Both Mr Jackson and Stuart Olding deny raping the woman.

She said she had used the word "slutty" in a text because she was angry at the time, having been raped the previous night.

It was also put to her, under cross-examination, that she could not remember everything that happened that night.

'Clear, precise moments'

The 21-year-old agreed that parts of her memory were "fractured", maybe due to the influence of alcohol.

She said: "Yes there are moments of the night that are fractured."

But she added: "There were very clear, precise moments that I can remember."

The woman at the centre of the case was 19 at the time of the alleged attack in June 2016. She is now 21.

She began giving evidence in the first week of the trial. Today is the seventh day on which she has given evidence.

Mr Jackson, 26, from Belfast's Oakleigh Park, is charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. He denies the charges.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street, Belfast, is also charged with rape. He too denies the charge.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Blane McIlroy, 26, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, was in the house where the alleged rapes took place. He was later charged with exposure, which he denies.

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast was also in the house. He is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information. He denies the charge.

The 12-person jury has been told by Judge Patricia Smyth to wait until they hear all of the evidence in the case before coming to any final conclusions.