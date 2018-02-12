Image copyright Daily Mirror

A full 400 days since Stomont was brought down by the resignation of deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, there finally appears to be some light at the top of the hill.

Prime Minister Theresa May is jetting in to Belfast and her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar will power up the M1 to try to seal a power-sharing deal.

As they do that, the pages of Monday's newspapers look at what compromises the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin will be making.

In the Belfast Telegraph, Ed Curran asks a question that many people have asked over and over again and many more have long since stopped bothering themselves with.

"Is this the week?"

He wonders whether the big two parties will "finally recognise enough is enough".

"Perhaps the fact that the parties have been contemplating their respective navels for so long has helped to bring them to the realisation that they were on a path of mutual self-destruction.

"No winners, only losers."

The News Letter's Alex Kane says that if the deal is one of "ambiguity, fudge, fog and can-kicking", it will only be "matter of months" until the next crisis comes along.

"The worst thing they can do now is push the pieces of the jigsaw together and hope that it somehow morphs into a coherent whole," he adds.

The speculation of a deal comes hot on the heels of Mary Lou McDonald's succession of Gerry Adams as Sinn Féin president.

The new leader "will need to bed-in fast", according to the Irish News political editor John Manley, who observes that a snap election in the Republic of Ireland is possible "at any time".

If the Dubliner wants to achieve the goal expanding Sinn Féin's electoral appeal, he adds, she will have to oversee a change to the party that "will need to be more than merely superficial".

'Boy who melted your heart'

The death of five-year-old Kayden Fleck is the other big story appearing on the papers' front pages.

He died in hospital after falling into a river in Ballymena, County Antrim, on Saturday.

The Daily Mirror reports that his parents say their "two musketeers" - Kayden and his brother Jayden - have been torn apart by tragedy.

Visiting the scene, the Belfast Telegraph says people in the town "found it almost impossible to grasp" how the banks of the River Braid had "hosted a scene of panic, of indescribable despair".

"Two little boys went on an adventure that morphed into the worst moment imaginable for parents Leanne and Darrel - a couple, who, just two Saturdays earlier, had got married."

'Blooming beauty'

It's the County Antrim village known as the Garden of Ulster, and now it has gone one better.

Broughshane has won the title of the UK Village of the Year, coming out on top in a Channel 4 programme at the weekend.

The News Letter reports that it even managed to pick up the title and the £10,000 prize even thought the judges visited on "the wettest day of the year".

The village community association's chairman said that "sums up an awful lot what the folk of Broughshane are like".

Lexie Scott said that while Broughshane is "no stranger to awards for our floral displays... this was a completely different challenge".

Blooming marvellous!