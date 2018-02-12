Woman, 58, dies in crash with bus near Randalstown
- 12 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 58-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving collided with a bus in County Antrim.
It happened at about 14.15 GMT on Sunday on the Moneynick Road, near Randalstown, police said.
The road was closed at junctions with Gallagh Road and Gloverstown Road.
The police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.