A 58-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving collided with a bus in County Antrim.

It happened at about 14.15 GMT on Sunday on the Moneynick Road, near Randalstown, police said.

The road was closed at junctions with Gallagh Road and Gloverstown Road.

The police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward.