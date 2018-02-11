Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A multi-agency search operation was launched along the Braid River

The five-year-old boy who died in hospital after he fell into a river in Ballymena, County Antrim, has been named locally as Kayden McGowan-Fleck.

Kayden was pulled out of the Braid River on Saturday afternoon in a major multi-agency rescue operation and was airlifted to hospital in Belfast.

Police confirmed his death in hospital on Saturday night.

He was a pupil at Harryville Primary School in Ballymena and the school has paid tribute to him on social media.

'In shock'

In a message posted on its Facebook account, the school said: "Please remember the McGowan family in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad time as they mourn the loss of wee Kayden.

"The whole school community is remembering you at this sad time."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The child was airlifted by helicopter to hospital in Belfast

The multi-agency search operation began near the Ecos Centre, a nature park off the Broughshane Road, at about 13:00 GMT on Saturday.

It involved police, firefighters, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) and Community Rescue Service volunteers.

An NIAS spokesman said they despatched the air ambulance, an A&E crew and a doctor to the scene.

He confirmed that child was recovered from the water at 15:04 GMT, and was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The child travelled more than 6 km (four miles) along the river from the point where he entered the water to the point where he was pulled out.

Image caption Firefighers were also involved in the operation

Sean McCarry, regional commander of the Community Rescue Service, said the boy "accidently fell into the River Braid near the Ecos Centre at Ballymena and was quickly swept downstream".

"Despite valiant efforts by rescuers form PSNI, the Community Rescue Service and NIFRS, the child was carried a considerable distance downstream in the fast flowing river," he said.

PSNI Insp Shaf Ali said: "I would like to thank everyone involved in the search effort and extend my sincerest condolences to the family at this time."