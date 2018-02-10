Coach catches fire on M1 outside Belfast

Image caption The fire was at the rear of the coach

A privately-owned coach with 20 passengers on board has caught fire on the M1 on the way into Belfast.

It happened at junction two, Stockman's Lane, on Saturday evening when a fire started in the engine compartment.

The vehicle was evacuated and there were no reports of injuries. Three fire appliances were sent to the scene and the blaze has been extinguished.

One citybound lane of the M1 was closed during the operation but it is due to reopen shortly.

A BBC eyewitness said about 20 people were standing outside the coach on the hard shoulder of the motorway, while the rear of the vehicle was on fire.

The damaged coach is still at the scene but is due to be towed away.

Separately, police have advised motorists to exercise caution on the A1, due to reports of flooding.

They asked drivers to slow down and use alternative route if possible.