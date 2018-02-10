Major police river search in Ballymena

Image caption PSNI and firefighters are at the scene

A major police search operation is under way in Ballymena, County Antrim.

At least four PSNI Land Rovers and a helicopter have been deployed to the search of a river near the Ecos Centre, a nature park off the Broughshane Road.

Image caption At least four police Land Rovers have been deployed

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has also been deployed to assist in the operation.

A spokeswoman for NIFRS confirmed firefighters were attending the incident but said she could not provide any further details at present.