Major police river search in Ballymena
A major police search operation is under way in Ballymena, County Antrim.
At least four PSNI Land Rovers and a helicopter have been deployed to the search of a river near the Ecos Centre, a nature park off the Broughshane Road.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has also been deployed to assist in the operation.
A spokeswoman for NIFRS confirmed firefighters were attending the incident but said she could not provide any further details at present.