Stormont deal could be unveiled 'next week'
- 9 February 2018
There is growing speculation at Stormont that a deal to end the deadlock which has prevented the formation of a power-sharing executive for more than a year could be unveiled as early as next week.
The DUP and Sinn Féin stayed away from a scheduled round-table session of the talks on Friday.
Instead, British and Irish ministers met the three smaller parties - the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and the Alliance.