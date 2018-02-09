Northern Ireland

Stormont deal could be unveiled 'next week'

  • 9 February 2018
There is growing speculation at Stormont that a deal to end the deadlock which has prevented the formation of a power-sharing executive for more than a year could be unveiled as early as next week.

The DUP and Sinn Féin stayed away from a scheduled round-table session of the talks on Friday.

Instead, British and Irish ministers met the three smaller parties - the Ulster Unionists, the SDLP and the Alliance.