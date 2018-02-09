Michel Barnier: Irish border checks 'unavoidable'
- 9 February 2018
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator has repeated that a UK decision to leave the single market and customs union would make Irish border checks "unavoidable".
Michel Barnier was speaking in Brussels at the conclusion of a week of technical talks.
Earlier this week, Downing Street said the UK would not be in a customs union after Brexit.