Image caption 'Whistleblower' Jeanette O'Hagan giving evidence to the RHI inquiry

A "whistleblower" businesswoman told officials running the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme that it was so lucrative, she was surprised firms were not putting radiators on the outsides of their buildings.

Jeanette O'Hagan was selling a heat efficiency product in 2013 but found potential clients were not interested.

She raised concerns with the then Enterprise minister Arlene Foster.

Ms O'Hagan was giving evidence to the public inquiry on Friday.

Months after the RHI initiative launched, she wrote several emails to Mrs Foster.

The first two had general comments about the scheme and sought a meeting.

But the third one, sent to Mrs Foster's constituency email address, flagged more specific issues about alleged misuse.

The inquiry heard that one of the emails containing the more general comments was forwarded from Mrs Foster's constituency account to her departmental officials and led to a meeting with them.

She told them about her concerns of people on RHI burning to earn and was told "we don't think people will do that".

After the meeting she felt dismissed and that it had been a waste of time, she said.

Her third email, which set out more specific issues, does not appear to have been sent on from Mrs Foster's constituency account.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin

Jeanette O'Hagan said she began to pick up messages from the biomass industry that their clients had no interest in energy efficiency.

During her evidence to the inquiry, she said she had started to get a "bit of a niggle" and checked out the regulations, to compare them to the ones in Great Britain.

Ms O'Hagan said she saw the problem "immediately" with the lack of a tiered tariff in the Northern Ireland scheme.

She added that her concerns "snowballed".

The businesswoman said in the meeting with officials from Stormont's Enterprise Department, she remembers telling them she was "surprised people weren't putting radiators on the outside of buildings" such was their ability to make profit through RHI.