Image caption It is believed 83-year-old Pat Davidson jumped from a first floor window to escape

A pensioner who was critically injured during a burglary in County Tyrone last month is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Pat Davidson fell from an upstairs window during the burglary at her home in Aughnacloy on January 23.

It is understood the 83-year-old was trying to escape from four men who ransacked the property on Sydney Street.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

On Thursday, the Belfast Health Trust confirmed the pensioner, who was previously described as critically ill, was in a stable condition.

Image caption Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder

Detectives investigating the incident have carried out two searches in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí, assisted by the PSNI, raided two properties in the Tallaght area of Dublin on February 1. A number of items were seized.

Police are investigating a possible link between the incident and three other burglaries.