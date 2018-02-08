Image caption With no ministers in place, civil servants have been making the decisions on running public services

All-party talks aimed at restoring the Northern Ireland executive at Stormont have been delayed.

Discussions that were due to take place on Thursday have now been postponed until Friday.

The BBC understands NI Secretary of State Karen Bradley has remained in London for a cabinet meeting on Brexit.

The smaller parties say they are being kept in the dark about any progress, and they want this to change.

Image caption SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says his priority is "getting a deal so that the public sector can get on with doing its job"

The SDLP has warned it will not take part in a "pretend process" after the latest round of all party talks was postponed.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says his party will not be back until there is an inclusive process.

He said: "For the first time in over a decade we are now powerless, after having spent decades trying to get power sharing in Northern Ireland.

"We want to see all-party talks, we want to see inclusive talks, we haven't seen that yet."

Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government for a year, after a coalition led by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin collapsed.

Sinn Féin and the DUP have failed to find a resolution despite several rounds of talks.

Mrs Bradley, who was appointed to the post in January, has said "time is short" but there is one last opportunity to restore the executive.

She also said the DUP and Sinn Féin came close to a deal last year.